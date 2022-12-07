Cloud Kisser V flight delayed to Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – County 10 shared earlier this week that the new Cloud Kisser V would be taking flight on Thursday. However, there has been a change in plans due to unforeseen circumstances.

Now, the balloon will be arriving Friday for a Saturday, December 10 flight. The plan is to meet the crew at 8:30 AM at the flagpole/front lawn of CWC to begin setting up the balloon.

“We are asking interested people in the community to bring gloves and help set up if needed, chase the balloon, and help pack up the balloon when flight is over,” shared Pat Newlin. “The balloon should be standing around 9:15 and ready to launch and after about an hour flight set down to pack up.”

