Closures, late starts and more for April 4

(Fremont County, WY) – Due to weather, there have been a few closures, and late starts reported to County 10 for today, April 4. Below is a running list of impacted businesses, organizations, and schools.
If you would like to be added to the list, please email [email protected].
Businesses/Organizations:
- Riverton Senior Center is closed
- Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices will open at 10 am
- Child Development Services is closed
- Wind River Transportation Authority is closed
- Della Rose is closed
- Shoshone Tribal Offices are closed today
- County offices are closed today
- Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. is closed today for all in office appointments and home visitations
- Lander Circuit Court will be closed today
- Foundations for Nations Food Pantry is closed today
- Early Intervention Program and Child Project Preschools of Ft. Washakie & Arapahoe will be closed today
- Lander Care & Share Food Bank is closed
- Wind River Family and Community Healthcare is closed today. All clinics.
- The Fremont County Libraries in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois are closed today
- Riverton Circuit Court is closed today
- Lander Senior Citizen Center is not providing transportation or home-delivered meals today
- Verizon Store in Lander is closed today
Schools:
- Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Head Start program will have no school today
- Lander Schools have been canceled for today
- Arapahoe Schools have canceled today
- Wyoming Indian has a virtual day today
- Riverton Schools have a virtual day today
- Wind River Schools have a virtual day today
- St. Margaret’s has a virtual day today
- Trinity Lutheran has canceled school today
- CWC will be working remotely today
- Fort Washakie will have a late start today