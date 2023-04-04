Closures, late starts and more for April 4

Amanda Fehring
(Fremont County, WY) – Due to weather, there have been a few closures, and late starts reported to County 10 for today, April 4. Below is a running list of impacted businesses, organizations, and schools.

Businesses/Organizations:

  • Riverton Senior Center is closed
  • Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices will open at 10 am
  • Child Development Services is closed
  • Wind River Transportation Authority is closed
  • Della Rose is closed
  • Shoshone Tribal Offices are closed today
  • County offices are closed today
  • Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. is closed today for all in office appointments and home visitations
  • Lander Circuit Court will be closed today
  • Foundations for Nations Food Pantry is closed today
  • Early Intervention Program and Child Project Preschools of Ft. Washakie & Arapahoe will be closed today
  • Lander Care & Share Food Bank is closed
  • Wind River Family and Community Healthcare is closed today. All clinics.
  • The Fremont County Libraries in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois are closed today
  • Riverton Circuit Court is closed today
  • Lander Senior Citizen Center is not providing transportation or home-delivered meals today
  • Verizon Store in Lander is closed today

Schools:

