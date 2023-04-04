Closures, late starts and more for April 4

(Fremont County, WY) – Due to weather, there have been a few closures, and late starts reported to County 10 for today, April 4. Below is a running list of impacted businesses, organizations, and schools.

Businesses/Organizations:

Riverton Senior Center is closed

Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices will open at 10 am

Child Development Services is closed

Wind River Transportation Authority is closed

Della Rose is closed

Shoshone Tribal Offices are closed today

County offices are closed today

Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. is closed today for all in office appointments and home visitations

Lander Circuit Court will be closed today

Foundations for Nations Food Pantry is closed today

Early Intervention Program and Child Project Preschools of Ft. Washakie & Arapahoe will be closed today

Lander Care & Share Food Bank is closed

Wind River Family and Community Healthcare is closed today. All clinics.

The Fremont County Libraries in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois are closed today

Riverton Circuit Court is closed today

Lander Senior Citizen Center is not providing transportation or home-delivered meals today

Verizon Store in Lander is closed today

Schools: