Climb higher!

Climbers (and non-climbers alike) are invited to join Teton Therapy Occupational Therapist Zac Schaller, MOT, OTR/L, at Elemental Performance + Fitness in Lander on Tuesday, October 18th from 5:30 – 6:30 pm for a Climbing Workshop.

The workshop will address hand and wrist safety while climbing, including an overview of the shoulder/rotator cuff, elbow, wrist and hand, common climbing injuries and techniques and exercises to prevent them. A question-and-answer period will follow. This presentation is free and open to the public.

To sign up to attend, please visit Elemental Performance + Fitness at 134 Lincoln Street, Lander, or call 307-332-0480.

You can also sign up at Teton Therapy’s Lander clinic at 425 Lincoln Street in Lander, or call 307-332-2230.