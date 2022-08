(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County has another beautiful day in store today, with mostly sunny skies and slightly above normal high temperatures.

Winds will be light and variable between 10-15 mph.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most, with Dubois at 78 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s.