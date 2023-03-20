Clear off the snow and fire up your grill – It’s time for Porter’s BBQ Battle!

Are you ready for the sizzling showdown of the year? Soon the sweet aroma of BBQ will be filling the air, tempting you to join the grilling gang. Don’t wait for your neighbor’s mouth-watering BBQ to make you green with envy, it’s time to unleash your inner grill master and enter Porter’s BBQ Battle!

Don’t let a little snow slow you down – you might even get bonus points for grilling in the snow! It’s almost as satisfying as lounging in a hot tub surrounded by snow. Porter’s also sells hot tubs if you want to combine your grilling and hot tubbing adventures. But for now, let’s focus on what’s really important – what’s on the grill!

It’s all about the food, folks! We want to see your most mouth-watering creations and inspirational grilling ideas. So, it’s time to get your grill on! The contest kicks off on Monday, March 20th, and runs through June 20th. That’s three months of delicious BBQs to flex your grilling muscles and show us what you’ve got.

To enter, all you have to do is snap a pic of your masterpiece, upload it to Facebook with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Easy as pie, or should we say, easy as grilled pineapple?

A few pro tips to help you bring home the bacon:

Make sure your Facebook post is set to public. We want everyone to drool over your BBQ prowess!

Get your kids and pets in on the action. The cuteness factor has been proven time and time again.

Enter as many photos as your heart desires – the more drool-worthy food, the better!

Don’t forget to use the hashtag – #whatsgrillin

And here’s the juicy part – there are some amazing prizes up for grabs, including fun giveaways. Keep an eye on Porter’s Facebook page for updates and to scope out the competition. It’s time to fire up the grill and start your masterpiece – let’s do this thing!

Mark your calendar!

June 17th, 2023

Get ready for the party of the summer! On June 17th from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm in Porter’s parking lot, we’re having a huge Father’s Day celebration. This will include fun for the kids, free food, a “Chopped” BBQ Challenge featuring local talent, and the 2nd annual Dad Olympics. Be on the lookout for more details and get ready for a smokin’ Father’s Day weekend!

April 7th & 8th, 2023

Celebrate Easter with Porters! Hunt for hidden eggs at Porter’s Mountain View Supply in Riverton on April 7-8. Find an egg and win discounts and freebies! It’s an Easter Egg Hunt for adults! One egg per customer.