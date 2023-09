(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be mainly clear to partly cloudy today, with a warming trend through the weekend.

Gusty winds will return Sunday afternoon for the usual prone locations, with the next chance of precipitation being late Wednesday into Thursday next week.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

h/ NWSR