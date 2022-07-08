Claar scores touchdown in USA 71-30 win over Canada in Can-Am Bowl

The Can Am Bowl began in 1997 with players from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas playing against a Canadian team made up of players from Saskatchewan and Alberta. The American team dominates the series with an overall record of 19-5 against their competition from the north.

On July 4, playing in Lambert, Montana the US easily handled the Canadians 71-30.

Highlights of the Can-Am Bowl

Four Wyoming players were on the team this year including 6-2, 230-pound senior Max Claar of Dubois.

Joining Claar from Meeteetse were Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson. Koye Gilbert of Encampment was also on the squad.

A pair of Wyoming coaches, Scott Reed of Farson-Eden and Seth Bennett of Meeteetse served as assistants.

The Wyoming contingent played well with Claar scoring a touchdown on a three-yard power run. Bennett broke open for a 44-yard scoring scamper and connected with Gilbert on a touchdown pass and Erickson picked off a Canadian pass.