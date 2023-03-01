Public Hearing 2023 City of Riverton Utility Rate Increase

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton

On March 7, 2023, the Riverton City Council will consider resolutions adjusting its utility rates. The meeting will be held at 7:00 PM in the Riverton City Council chambers. A public hearing will be held and the public is invited to attend and provide input.

Pursuant to the 2019 utility rate study, the proposed rate changes include a 3% increase for water and sewer services and 2% for sanitation services.

Advertisement

Please see the City of Riverton website, or review the Q&A for additional information. Questions? Please call us at (307) 856-9120.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton