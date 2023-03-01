Public Hearing 2023 City of Riverton Utility Rate Increase

On March 7, 2023, the Riverton City Council will consider resolutions adjusting its utility rates.  The meeting will be held at 7:00 PM in the Riverton City Council chambers.  A public hearing will be held and the public is invited to attend and provide input.  

Pursuant to the 2019 utility rate study, the proposed rate changes include a 3% increase for water and sewer services and 2% for sanitation services.

Please see the City of Riverton website, or review the Q&A for additional information.  Questions?  Please call us at (307) 856-9120.

