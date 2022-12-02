Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Public Notice on Sale of Loaders

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District (District) is now providing a public notice on the District’s intention to sell two used Caterpillar front-end loaders through a sealed bid process. The machines will be available for viewing on December 12, 2022, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. District staff will be available to operate the machines as requested. No one outside of District staff will be allowed to start or operate the machines. The two units are as follows: (1.) 2005 Caterpillar IT-14 / serial number KZN00475 / approximately 13,000 hours. In 2018 this machine had a motor rebuild, a complete hydraulic system rebuild, and the loader pins and bushings rebuilt with Wyoming Machinery in Casper. This unit has a minimum bid of $16,501. (2.) 2014 Caterpillar 924K / serial number PWR2930 /

approximately 10,000 hours. This unit has a minimum bid of $45,001.



Viewing Location: Both loaders are located at the Lander Landfill and will be at this location for the viewing time frame identified above.



Sealed bids will be due to the District Office by 10:00am on December 14, 2022. The bids will be opened publicly at 10:05am. For bidders utilizing the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver bids, the USPS delivery date must be prior to 12:30pm on December 13, 2022. All bids must (1.) identify clearly the unit the bid applies to, (2.) identify the price offered per machine (there is no obligation to bid on both), (3.) provide contact information for the person providing the bid, (4.) be sealed and delivered to the physical address by the time and date of the bid due date and time identified above. The District carries no responsibility for bids not received prior to the bid date. The physical address and

identification requirements to distinguish the document as a bid are as follows:



Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District

Attn: Sealed Loader Bids

PO Box 1400 (USPS mailing address)

52 Beebe Road (physical address)

Lander, WY 82520



These machines are well used and no warranty is implied or available. These units are being sold as is, where is, with no representation of any nature. If a sealed bid is selected by the District as the highest qualified bidder, the bidder will be directly contacted by the District. The sealed bids will be presented to the Board of Director’s for consideration at the December 15, 2022, board meeting. If awarded, full payment will be required within 5 business days following notice. All payments will need to clear the bank in full prior to transfer of ownership. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids for

any reason as determined by the District in its sole discretion.

