City of Riverton Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Notice

Thursday, no sanitation services; Friday, regular sanitation services

All City of Riverton Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday November 25th in observance of Thanksgiving.

If your garbage and recycling is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Advertisement

Sanitation will run as regularly scheduled on Friday, November 25th, but curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, November 29th.

Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 307-856-3687.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton

Advertisement