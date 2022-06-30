City of Riverton reminds folks of upcoming firework guidelines

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton announced the 4th of July firework rules on the City Facebook page today, reminding folks that fireworks will be allowed in City Limits on the 4th of July, but to keep a few things in mind:

Fireworks are only allowed from 6:00 pm to 11:45 pm on July 4th

The following areas will not be allowed to have the discharge of fireworks: City parks and/or any City owned property located in the City of Riverton or School district property without written consent of the School Board

Please pick up any & all debris and be mindful of your neighbors!

For Lander’s firework and open container guidelines, click here.