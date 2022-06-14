City of Riverton Public Notice: Mosquito Spraying – 2022 Public Notice June 14, 2022 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint The City of Riverton will beginspraying for mosquitoes within the citystarting Monday, June 20, 2022. Call 307-856-3687 if you have questions. Related Posts Fremont County Coroner provided update at June 14 Commissioner meeting Amanda Fehring - Sheriff’s report given at June 14 Commissioner meeting Amanda Fehring - Sandbag info for Dubois Local students recognized on UW Spring Semester President’s Honor Roll CooXooEii Black: Faith to Leave, Faith to Stay #Whatshappening: 5th Annual Habit for Humanity, Wind River Country Golf Scramble Fundraiser Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!