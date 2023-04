If your garbage is normally picked up on Friday, it will be emptied on Thursday, April 6th due to Good Friday (April 7, 2023).

The City of Riverton Offices will be open on Good Friday, but the Fremont County Solid Waste facilities are closed.

Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 856-3687.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton