City of Riverton down two snowplows, two graders

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton shared Tuesday their crews are working around the clock to clear the “main arterial streets, hills, curves, collector streets, and school areas.”

“During all snow events, this practice is followed in accordance with the City of Riverton Snow and Ice Control Policy,” they continued.

In addition, they shared they are down two snowplows and two graders. Currently waiting on parts for them.

“That said, be assured that your crews are still out working to address this huge storm as quickly as possible! We appreciate your continued support!”