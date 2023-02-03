City of Lander urges residents to run water to avoid freezing pipes

Due to prolonged, freezing temperatures, the City of Lander has increased the winter water base rate allowance to 8,000 gallons.

NEW Special Water Allowance 4,000 gallons base rate

2,000 gallons winter water allowance

2,000 gallons additional winter water allowance 8,000 gallons new winter base rate

The next bill you receive will show that your standard base rate of 4,000 gallons has been increased to 8,000 gallons at no additional charge. This is for all residential customers with a 5/8″ meter. This does not apply to trailer parks or apartment houses that run through a master meter and do not get an individual bill.

The frost level in the ground has almost reached 5 feet. If you have a shallow water service line or have had problems with your house water freezing in the past, you should run water to avoid freezing pipes.

Running a stream of water the size of a pencil lead is all that is necessary in most cases. The City will issue another release when it is safe to stop running water.

Many homes are experiencing freezing pipes. The warmer temperatures push the frost levels deeper into the ground. Please run water to keep your service lines open and the water mains flowing.