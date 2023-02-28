City of Lander to host Project Information Open House

The City of Lander is hosting a Project Information Open House on Wednesday, March 8, from 3-6 PM at the Lander Community and Convention Center. We invite the public to drop in and learn about various projects taking place in and around Lander. Staff and project representatives will be available to answer questions and explain projects taking place.

Topics include flood mitigation, street projects, Table Mountain Living Community, Energy and Environment Task Force, and more. Sinks Canyon State Park and Fremont County Emergency Management will also be participating. Representatives will be able to answer project questions.

All other city-related questions may be answered on-site but we will connect you with the appropriate person if the information you are requesting isn’t readily available. There will be no formal presentation during the open house but we encourage you to talk one-on-one with various staff members and representatives.

Please ask questions and share your opinions, comments, and preferences. Informational materials will be on hand for the public to view.