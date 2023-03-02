City of Lander – Notice of Public Meeting

Public Meeting – Lander Water Master Plan

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Location: Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street, Lander, WY 82520

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The City of Lander, Wyoming Water Development Office, and HDR Engineering will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to present a draft of the Lander Water Master Plan. The public meeting will take place at Lander City Hall in the Council Chambers, 240 Lincoln Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will begin with a presentation, and the remainder of the time is reserved for one-on-one and small group conversations. The project team will be collecting questions, comments, and contact information from meeting attendees.

The Draft Plan will be available for review at Lander City Hall from Feb. 27 – March 31, 2023.

For further information regarding the Lander Water Master Plan or the public meeting, please contact Uriel Shelby, P.E. with HDR Engineering at 307-228-6075 or [email protected], Mabel Jones with the Wyoming Water Development Office at 307-777-7626 or [email protected], or Lance Hopkin, P.E. with the City of Lander at 307-332-3956 or [email protected].