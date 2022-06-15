City of Lander, Lander Senior Center set to unveil renewable energy project next Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Senior Center is now generating some of its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants.

Please join us for a Grand Unveiling of the new Solar Project June 21, 2022, 4:00 pm at the Lander Senior Center, 205 South 10th. h/t City of Lander image

A display of the energy production will be available. Refreshments will be served.

Advertisement

The Blue Sky Grant program provided funding for the installation of 65 solar panels and an

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station for Senior transportation vehicles.

The project also includes a public dual Electric Vehicle charging station on site that will be available to local and visitors alike.

The award of $73,455 covers 80% of the total project cost. The Senior Foundation with funding assistance from the LOR Foundation Funded the 20% local match funds.

The City of Lander joins more than 190 organizations across Rocky Mountain Power’s service area that, since 2006, have received awards for community-based renewable projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and other forms of renewable energy.

This project is one of a dozen selected this year through a competitive-evaluation process.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled that we were selected for this award and so grateful to Rocky Mountain

Power’s Blue Sky participants who made it possible,” said Jane Nolde, Director of the Lander Senior Center.

“This renewable solar project is not only a win for the environment but for the local community because it reduces the taxpayers’ dollars spent to maintain the facility. By

generating our own electricity, we’ll save on energy costs — and that means we can dedicate more of our budget to our core mission.”



Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Rocky Mountain Power customers an option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy — reducing their carbon footprints and driving demand for new renewable energy in the West.

Through the Blue Sky Block option, participants also support qualifying, renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations such as schools, community centers and arts organizations.

“For 20 years, the Blue Sky program has offered Rocky Mountain Power customers a simple and powerful way to live their values, reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy,” said Mike Morrisey, Regional Business Manager at Rocky Mountain Power.

“Unlike most green power programs, Blue Sky goes beyond the purchase of renewable energy credits to help fund additional smaller energy projects for organizations in our communities. Through projects such as this, Blue Sky participants are powering a better future for local communities.”

Construction on Lander Senior Center Solar array and EV charging station began in April and went online in May.