City of Lander informs public to run water to prevent freezing pipes

Starting on December 23, the City of Lander will allow all residential customers with a 5/8″

meter to run an additional 2,000 gallons of water per billing period. This does not apply to

trailer parks or apartment houses that run through a master meter and do not get an

individual bill. The bill you receive in February will show that your standard base rate of

4,000 gallons has been increased to 6,000 gallons at no additional charge.

The frost level in the ground has almost reached 4 feet deep. If you have a shallow water

service line or have had problems with your house water freezing in the past, you may want to run water to avoid freezing pipes.

Running a stream of water the size of a pencil lead is all that is necessary in most cases.

The City will issue another release when it is safe to stop running water. Another tip to help

prevent freezing pipes is to keep your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow

warmer air to circulate around the plumbing fixtures. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners

and household chemicals out of the reach of children and pets. We also recommend running

water on the faucets along exterior walls, or infrequently used spaces, to keep the water

moving throughout your house.

Please note, your 2023 sewer rate is based on your November and December average

water usage. If you choose to start running water before December 23, you may see an

increased sewer rate in 2023.