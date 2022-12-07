City of Lander announces opening date, holiday hours for City Park ice rink

(Lander, WY) – The ice rink in Lander City Park will officially be open on December 16, with holiday hours announced for the Christmas break through January 2, according to Facebook a post from the City of Lander Parks and Recreation Department, shared on December 7.

The flyer with all the holiday hours is below. h/t City of Lander image

For more information about how you or your kiddos could get a good part time job at the rink, check out the KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Coffee Time interview below with Lander Community Development Coordinator Anne Even.

