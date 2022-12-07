City of Lander announces opening date, holiday hours for City Park ice rink

(Lander, WY) – The ice rink in Lander City Park will officially be open on December 16, with holiday hours announced for the Christmas break through January 2, according to Facebook a post from the City of Lander Parks and Recreation Department, shared on December 7.
The flyer with all the holiday hours is below.
For more information about how you or your kiddos could get a good part time job at the rink, check out the KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Coffee Time interview below with Lander Community Development Coordinator Anne Even.