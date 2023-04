(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield recently joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ Show to chat about his new role, hopes for Riverton and some community plans for the year.

Butterfield was formerly the Riverton Public Works Director, but took over the new position in August 2022.

You can listen to ‘Today in the 10’ live weekday mornings 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on KOVE, 1330 AM / 107.7 FM or streaming here.

