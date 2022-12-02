Circles USA Fremont County seeks allies and volunteers

After nearly a year of meetings, planning, and networking, Circles USA Fremont County officially launches on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and with it comes an appeal to the community to become actively involved in alleviating poverty.

Terri Hays, Poverty Alleviation Systems Facilitator for FCSD #25, said that the weekly Tuesday meetings commence on the evening of January 10 at 5:45 p.m. at Rendezvous Elementary School with a dinner for everyone (participants, children, volunteers, youth programs). At 6:30 p.m. there will be a program for participants and volunteers who will engage in structured learning and mentoring activities. The Boys & Girls Club will be volunteering and facilitating youth activities for school-age children.

Hays said that she is actively recruiting for families/individuals as Circle Leaders “who would like support and mentorship to become financially stable for themselves and their family,” she said. “If you have any individuals/families you think would be interested in participating, please refer them to me or let me know and I can reach out to them, or feel free to call me during your meeting and we can visit.”

Circles USA Fremont County is also recruiting Allies (mentors, encouragers) and volunteers for Resource Teams. Allies attend a weekly meeting twice a month minimum, “but are welcome to attend all meetings,” Hays said. “Volunteer hours average 3-5 hours a week, and all materials and supplies are provided by the chapter.”

Hays said that she is also looking for a volunteer for youth activity/child care for non-school-aged children.

Weekly meals are provided to the families and volunteers, and Hays said that they are looking for those who would prepare and bring a meal to serve at the meetings, donate food, or make a monetary donation so that they could purchase food items.

Information about Circles USA Fremont County, as well as requesting access to applications and referral forms, can be found on the website at: fremont25.org/page/circles-usa and their Facebook page.

Forms and applications can also be obtained by contacting Terri Hays at [email protected] or by calling 307-856-9407 ext 5025.