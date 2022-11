(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, after widespread frost and isolated flurries this morning, conditions will turn partly cloudy and chilly.

The expected Arctic Front will move in later this afternoon and evening, bringing more widespread snow, and frigid temperatures in its wake.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s today, with lows tonight in the mid teens for most.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR