Child Development Services fundraiser 5K is set for this Saturday

Don’t let a little snow stop you! Dig yourself out and come Jaycee Park this Saturday for the CDS Purple Parade 5K Walk/Run fundraiser. The starting time is 9 a.m. A free Easter egg hunt will be hosted at 10 a.m.

The 5K event is a great way to celebrate the education of young children in Fremont County. Proceeds from this event help CDS supplement local preschools for any child receiving services. This fundraiser will financially support the education of young children in all local preschools, not only CDS. Help out by donating today!

There are a variety of participant options: adults (13+) $35, family (4) $85 with each additional youth $10, youth (3-12) $20, and under 3 is free.

Contact CDS for more information at 332-5508 or click here.