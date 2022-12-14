Chiefs win two of three on opening weekend

Wyoming Indian picked up a pair of wins and a close loss last weekend in Wright. The Chiefs rolled over Lusk 94-61, then handled Class 1-A Kaycee 66-37 before losing to Wright 71-68.

The Chiefs jumped on Lusk early taking a 12 point lead after one period and leading comfortably 40-26 at the half. Allen Redman passed around a Buckaroo defender – {h/t Margaret Friday}

A total of 11 players scored in the route of the Tigers, paced by 14 each from Jerrell Tillman and Brandon Coffee, 13 from Darian Augustine, and 10 from Tyson Soundingsides.

Izaiah Burnett powered up in the paint – {h/t Margaret Friday}

Wyoming Indian started quickly against Kaycee as well behind balanced attack with a dozen players scoring. Only two Chiefs tallied double-figures with so many players scoring. Coffee paced the Chiefs with 13 and Izaiah Burnett added 10. Jayquin Jones drove the sideline – {h/t Margaret Friday}

Wyoming Indian is home this weekend in a combined east/west tournament with Wind River. The Chiefs have a chance to avenge the Wright loss this Friday at 7:30 pm on the big floor at Alfred Redman Gym. Allen Redman lofted a 3-point attempt – {h/t Margaret Friday}

Wyoming Indian also faces Tongue River and Big Horn on Saturday. Izaiah Burnett won the opening tip – {h/t Margaret Friday}

Wyoming Indian 22 18 26 28 – 94

Lusk 10 14 22 15 – 61

Wyoming Indian – Jerrell Tillman 6 4-6 14, Izaiah Burnett 1 (2) 0-0 8, Darian Augustine 5 (1) 0-0 13, Jason Slowbear 2 0-1 4, Parlayne Ferris 2 3-4 7, Adriano Brown 2-4 2, Teryn Martel 1 2-4 4, Brandon Coffee 5 (1) 1-1 14, Jayquin Jones 2 3-4 7, Tyson Soundingsides 3 (1) 1-2 10, Allen Redman (2) 0-0 6. Totals 28 (7) 16-27 94

Lusk – Bruegger 4 (1) 4-6 16, Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 (2) 0-0 16, Matthews (1) 0-0 3, Kupke 2 (1) 0-4 7, Miller 3 3-3 9, Himes 1 0-0 2, Gaukel (1) 0-0 3. Totals 16 (7) 9-15 61

Wyoming Indian 20 18 5 23 – 66

Kaycee 8 9 1 19 – 37

Wyoming Indian -Tillman 1 (1) 1-2 6, Burnett 5 0-0 10, Augustine 3 (1) 0-0 9, Slowbear 1 1-2 3, Ferris 1-2 1, Brown 1 0-0 2, Kieran McCorley (1) 0-0 3, Martel 2 0-0 4, Coffee 2 (3) 0-0 13, Jones 3 1-1 7, Soundingsides 3 -0 6, Redman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 (6) 4-6 66

Kaycee – Ramirez 1 (1) 0-0 5, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Pierson 3 2-4 8, Cleveland 1-2 1, Taylor 5 (1) 0-0 13, Devlin (2) 0-0 6. Totals 11 (4) 3-6 37