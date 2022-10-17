Chiefs and Lady Chiefs – 3rd at Five Rivers XC

The Thermopolis girls and the combined team of Rocky Mountain and Burlington boys won the Five Rivers Conference Cross Country meet at Lovell last weekend.

The Wyoming Indian boys tied with Lovell for second place with 48 points, but by rule, the fifth runner’s points are added to the four scoring runners and the Bulldogs were named second, and the Chiefs third. The Wyoming Indian boys tied for second with Lovell – {h/t Aleta Moss}

Wyoming Indian’s Colton SunRhodes and Keiron McCorley were fifth and eighth place respectively, with both earning all-conference honors.

Wind River’s Faye Hellyer ran a strong third for the Cougars with teammate Cora Remacle fifth, but Wind River didn’t have enough girls to score as a team.

For the Lady Chiefs, Roberta Whiteplume finished eighth, and Camellia Brown 10th to earn all-conference honors. Roberta Whiteplume and Camillia Brown finished eight and 10th to earn all-conference honors – {h/t Aleta Moss}

St. Stephen’s Nehemiah Divers finished fourth individually, but the Eagles didn’t have enough runners for a team entry.

The state meet is next Saturday at Ethete for the second straight year. The event was magnificent a year ago, and reports are that the Chiefs will meet or exceed the event next weekend.

Five Rivers Conference Cross Country

Girls Team Scores: 1. Thermopolis 22, 2. Lovell 31, 3. Wyoming Indian 35, 4. Rocky Mountain/Burlington 54

Girls Top 10: 1. Ruth Johnson, THM 21:02.78, 2. Anessa Luna, LOV 22:08.48, 3. Faye Hellyer, WR 22:59.87, 4. Jayda Griffin, THM 23:35.53, 5. Cora Remacle, WR 23:59.68, 6. Sadie Martinez, THM 24:20.71, 7. Linnie McNiven, RM/BUR 24:50.50, 8. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 25:02.85, 9. Keyanna Walker, LOV 26:32.65, 10. Camillia Brown, WI 25:02.85

Wyoming Indian Girls: 8. Roberta Whiteplume 24:50.50, 10. Camillia Brown 25:02.85, 12. Takara Ferris 27:12.37, 14. Gabriella Headley, WI 27:58.57, 19. Dionne Ferris 29:19.29, 22. Dinayla Augustine 29:41.78, Lynnai Harris 33:15.06

Ft. Washakie Girls: 13. KayLi Ferris 27:17.28

St. Stephen’s Girls: 18. Yesenia Carrillo 29:15.27, 21. Quiana Piper 29:40.99

Wind River Girls: 3. Faye Hellyer, WR 22:59.87, 5. Cora Remacle 23:59.68 27. Sheraye Spoonhunter 36:31.08

Boys Team Scores: 1. Rocky Mountain / Burlington 12, 2. Lovell/Wyoming Indian 48 (tiebreaker to Lovell) 4. Thermopolis 42

Boys Top 10: 1. Howard McNiven, RM/BUR 17:08.48, 2. Grant Winters, RM/BUR 17:44.29, 3. Brian McNiven, RM/BUR 18:19.70, 4. Nehemiah Divers, SS 18:35.11, 5. Colton SunRhodes, WI 18:44.43, 6. Jadeth Elder, THM 19:06.21, 7. Bruce McNiven, RM/BUR 19:27.01, 8. Keiron McCorley, WI 19:29.74, 9. Paul McNiven, RM/BUR 19:31.08. 10. Levi Wardell, RM/BUR 19:34.28

Wyoming Indian Boys: 5. Colton SunRhodes 18:44.43, 8. Keiron McCorley 19:29.74, 18. Noah Red Willow 20:26.19, 24. Pecos SunRhodes 21:05.30, 30. Parlayne Ferris 21:57.37, 33. Ron McElroy 22:43.34, 34. Devin Fox 23:05.08, 38. Cordell Spoonhunter 26:34.51, 39. Mitchell C’Hair 27:42.21, 43. Elson Vega 29:01.35

St. Stephen’s Boys: 4. Nehemiah Divers 18:35.11, 32. Rylan Day 22:41.22

Wind River Boys: Graham Robinson 20:54.34, 27. Logan Gardner 21:32.11, 42. David Ford 28:59.26

Ft. Washakie: Nakoke Washakie 28:56.10