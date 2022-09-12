Chiefs 1-1 on season after loss in Basin

Wyoming Indian stands at an even 1-1 after the opening two weeks of the season. The Chiefs made the long trek to Platte County in week one for a non-conference tilt with the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings. Guernsey moved up from 6-man this season into the Class 1-A 9-man division and their first game at the upper level didn’t go well with Wyoming Indian dominating the contest 40-6. Jason Slowbear returned a kick {h/t Margaret Friday}

The Chiefs hit the road again last Friday in a Class 1-A West game in Basin against the dramatically improved Riverside Rebels falling 48-8. Ryan Martel cut through the Riverside defense behind blocks from HIrum Magnum and Ben St. Clair {h/t Margaret Friday}

Riverside is a surprising 2-0 on the season with their first win coming 20-10 over Southeast Goshen in inter-divisional play.

The Wyoming Indian defense swarmed a Riverside ball carrier {h/t Margaret Friday}

The Chiefs are on the road again this week, traveling to Cowley to play the 1-1 Rocky Mountain Grizzlies next Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs offense breaks open on an end run. {h/t Margaret Friday}

Rocky blew out Wright 59-0 in opening weekend action, then fell to Big Piney in Sublette County 12-6 last Friday. Adriano Brown caught a long pass against Riverside. {h/t Margaret Friday}