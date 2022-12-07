Chief Murphy’s retirement celebrated Tuesday night

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy retired this month after dedicating 23 years to the department.

Mayor Richard Gard shared a few words about Chief Murphy and how he was the first person to congratulate him after being elected.

“I really want him to know how much I appreciate him, how much I think of him, and how much I think he’s adjusted the character of Riverton, Wyoming,” Mayor Gard said.

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Retired Sgt. Scott Komrs also shared a few words before presenting Murphy with a wooden U.S. flag signed by members of the Riverton Police Department.

“We’re grateful for Chief Murphy for the time that he has put into this profession, to this community, and to our country,” Komrs said. “We’re grateful for the hard work that he’s shown and the things that he’s done to try to make this community a little better. We all appreciate that, and we want you to know that we especially thank you for your time and your efforts.”

The celebration ended with hugs from officers in attendance and a few tears from Chief Murphy.