Cheyenne Man sentenced on federal firearm charge involving illegal suppressor shipment from China

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Anthony Unocic, age 52, of Cheyenne, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition on July 5, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Unocic was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

On October 7, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security intercepted an illegal firearm suppressor being shipped into the United States from China. The shipping label identified Unocic and his address.

Law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the suppressor to Unocic.

The delivery was immediately followed by the execution of a search warrant at Unocic’s residence in Cheyenne, which resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and the suppressor.



This crime was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore.