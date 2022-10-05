Cheyenne man sentenced for cocaine distribution, trafficking fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

(Statewide) – Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Robert Butler, 34, of Cheyenne, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on October 5.

Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.

After a traffic stop of Butler in Cheyenne on April 28, 2022, police seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine.

A subsequent search of Butler’s home resulted in the seizure of over 600 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.