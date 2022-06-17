Cheyenne man charged with trafficking fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school; faces up to $6 million in fines

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that a grand jury returned an indictment charging Robert Butler, 34, of Cheyenne, with possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Butler has been arrested and appeared before United States District Court Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for July 25, 2022.

Advertisement

Butler faces no less than five years and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, no less than four years to life of supervised release, up to $6 million in fines and a $200 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Margaret M. Vierbuchen.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.