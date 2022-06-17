Cheyenne man charged with possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that a grand jury returned an indictment charging Troy Painter 26, of Cheyenne, with possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Painter has been arrested and appeared before United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for June 27, 2022.

Painter faces no less than five years and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, no less than four years to life of supervised release, up to a $5.25 million fine and a $200 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Jonathan C. Coppom.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.