Check out the ‘NMMV/KOVE Embed Report,’ the new Coffee Time segment featuring the National Museum of Military Vehicles

(Lander, WY) – Welcome to the “NMMV/KOVE Embed Report,” the new monthly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time.

In the spirit of “Embed Journalism” where war journalists are stationed with a specific unit over a long period of time, County 10 reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea will join co-host and National Museum of Military Vehicle Curator Rae Whitley, as they take a deep dive into some of the amazing history residing inside (and outside) the walls of the Museum.

For the first episode, the hosts discuss Whitley’s background and his deep admiration for war-related history, the origin and formation of the Museum and founder Dan Starks, and what tours look like for Museum goers.

Tropea and Whitley also give a teaser of what folks can expect from future episodes, which will cover specific weapons, vehicles, people and events, on-this-day-in-history style accounts, and anything else Museum-related that comes up along the way.

The full NMMV/KOVE Embed Report is below; over and out.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM

