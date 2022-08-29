Chatfield Wins Beartrap

The Riverton Wolverine Cross Country team battled to a fifth-place finish at the grueling Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain in Natrona County last weekend paced by a first-place finish from junior Kaden Chatfield.

Chatfield beat second place, Dominic Eberle of Laramie, by five seconds, but Eberle’s teammates finished fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth to easily run away with the team title. Lander runner Diego Lobatos ran a good race to finish third {h/t Shannon Dutcher WyoPreps}

Lander’s Diego Lobatos had a strong race as well, finishing third in an excellent early season time of 17:27.34 on the five-kilometer course.

Riverton and Lander girls did not have enough girls in the varsity division to score as a team but the Lady Tigers were paced by a 19th place finish from Meesha Prine.

Wyoming Indian placed all their runners in the junior varsity division for this meet along with Wind River. Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield led Lander’s Diego Lobatos on the tough Casper Mountain course {h/t Shannon Dutcher WyoPreps}

Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Invite 5K:

Kelly Walsh Beartrap Boys Top 10: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 17:08.95, 2. Dominic Eberle, LAR 17:13.01, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN, 17:27.32, 4. Meyer Smith, LAR 17:52.76, 5. Jackson Dutcher, NC, 17:53.63, 6. Cooper Kaligis, LAR 18:09.21, 7. Nathan Martin, LAR 18:23.64, 8. Gideon Moore, LAR 18:23.64, 9. Grant Bartlett, SAR 18:27.07, 10. Micah Colling, KW 18:28.86

Riverton Runners: 17. Alexzander Truax, 19:07.52, 27: Jacob Castro, 19:42.1250. Davian Spoonhunter, 21:06.68, 62. Tyrel Myhre, 21:44.30, 64. Azaniah Guthrie, 21:46.31

Lander Runners: 29. Reed McFadden 19:44.86, 44. Mack White 20:47.32,73. Ray Gribowskas 22:33.33 Start of the boys varsity race {h/t Shannon Dutcher WyoPreps}

Kelly Walsh Beartrap Boys Team Scores: 1. Laramie 23, Natrona County 78, Kelly Walsh 93, 4. Buffalo 114, 5. Riverton 138, 6. Rawlins 140, 7. Thunder Basin 180, 8. Campbell County 248, 9. Douglas 251, 10. Pine Bluffs/Burns 257, 11. Big Horn 280, 12. Wright 337

Kelly Walsh Beartrap Girls Top 10: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 20:44.65, 2. Addison Forry, LAR 21:19.63, 3. Ashley Gross, NC 21:36.83, 4. Nichole Clark, NC 21:38.68, 5. Leah Schabron, LAR 22:02.37, 6. Ally Wheeler, NC 22:11.64, 7. Briley Farris, BUF 22:51.53, 8. Tanner Harris, RAW 22:55.50, 9. Abby Robberson, NC 22:58.34, 10. Bethany Strand, KW 22:59.28

Lander Runners: 19: Meesha Prine 24:06.78, 25. Marlee Jones 24:28.32, 32: Shayla Babbits 25:13.14

Kelly Walsh Beartrap Girls Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 29, 2. Laramie 55, 3. Buffalo 65, 4. Kelly Walsh 92, 5. Campbell County 99, 6. Pine Bluffs/Burns 169