Chatfield wins again… big county contingent at Buffalo meet

Make it two-for-two for Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield last Friday on a very hot afternoon in Buffalo. The Buffalo Invitational was the only cross country meet in Wyoming over the Labor Day Weekend and gathered a host of teams into boys and girls competitions. Riverton, Lander, Wyoming Indian, and St. Stephen’s all made the trek to Johnson County for the invite.

Chatfield broke the 17-minute mark for the first time this season with a first-place time of 16:48.67, eclipsing second-place Charlie Hubert of Cody by 13 seconds. Lander’s Diego Lobatos ran another good race as well finishing in third with a time of 17:20.01.

The 16:48.67 time is well off Chatfield’s personal best of 16:13 that he ran in 2021 at the Nike Cross Regional meet in Idaho.

The extremely hot conditions were a factor in the race for all competitors. Wyoming Indian’s Colton SunRhodes {h/t Aleta Moss}

Riverton placed fourth as a team with 84 points in a very packed field won by Worland with 61.

The Wolverine team effort was paced by Chatfield with Jacob Castro 15th in 18:13.55, Kyler Heil 17th in 18:24.94, Alexander Truax 22nd in 18:41.14, and Marshall Walton 30th with a time of 19:05.28 for Riverton’s 84 team points. Roberta Whiteplume picked up the pace for the Lady Chiefs {h/t Aleta Moss}

The Lander girls finished third with 95 points, behind a close, heated race between Powell and Cody. Cody won the meet with 28 points and Powell second with 31.

Scoring for the Lady Tigers were Blue Blackburn in 13th at 22:57.22, Darian Bell, 16th, 23:04.52, Shayla Babits 18th, 23:21.60, Marlee Jones, 21st 23:29.88, and Alandra French 32nd in 24:39.94.

Pecos SunRhodes ran for the Chiefs {h/t Aleta Moss}

Buffalo Invitational Boys Top 10:

1.Kaden Chatfield, RIV 16:48.67, 2. Charlie Hubert, COD 17:01.10, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 17:20.01, 4. Daniel Merritt, POW 17:38.91, 5. Jack Bishop, WOR 17:39.09, 6. Riley Nielson, COD 17:40.77, 7. Howard McNiven, RM 17:44.98, 8. Zach Freise, BUF 17:47.21, 9. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 17:51.34, 10. Ben Stewart, COD 17:53.07

Buffalo Invitational Boys Team Scores: 1. Worland 61, 2. Cody 70, 3. Buffalo 80, 4. Riverton 84, 5. Rocky Mountain 139, 6. Lander 147. 7. Powell 152, 8. Douglas 230, 9. Big Horn 278, 10. Thermopolis 294, 11. Lovell 317, 12. Wyoming Indian 346, 13. Wright 376 Mylee Antelope battled up a section of the Buffalo course {h/t Aleta Moss}

Riverton Runners: 15. Jacob Castro 18:13.55, 17. Kyler Heil 18.24.94, 22. Alexander Truax 18:41.14, 30. Marshall Walton 19:05.28, 51. Davian Spoonhunter 20:17.30, 62. Azaniah Guthrie 20:34.65, 67. Tyrel Myhre 20:47.48, 76. Carlos Shaw 21:12.76, 89. Alex Bisbee 21:51.60, 103. Malakai Dresser 22:50.90, 104. Antonio Carrillo 22:52.23, 113. Carson Borst 23:32.99, 121. Alexzander Tower 24:13.34, 132. Alexander Brown 25.28.66, 133. Joaquin Janis 25:28.67, 140. Mikele Rose 26:25.20

Lander Runners: 25. Reed McFadden 18:51.66, 29. Gage Gose 19:03.33, 41. Quin Lesoski 20:01.92, 57. Ray Gribowskas 20:22.11, 63, Tim Bales 20:36.21, 64. Shane Cunningham 20:37.65, 65. Braedon Lincoln 20:38.29, 75. Bear Blackburn 21:09.49, 80. Logan Milek 21:20.30, 83. Erick Harms, 21:28.87, 87. Riley Chesmore 21:43.80, 97. Micah Morgan 22:16.97, 11: Brayden Groenke 23:27.10, 125. Finis Johnson 24:25.21, 141. Noah St. Clair 26:27.67, 145. Sam Bechtel 27:00.68, 148. Pablo Rangsitch 27:06.53

Wyoming Indian Runners: 69. Colton SunRhodes 20:51.19, 90. Pecos SunRhodes 21:57.53, 96. Keiran McCorley 22:16.46, 119. Noah Red Willow 23:55.81, 126. Devin Fox 24:32.01, 139. Parlayne Ferris 26:01.66, 143, Caleb Addison 26:30.03, 153, Mitchell C’Hair 30:33.19

St. Stephen’s Runners: 68. Nehemiah Divers 20:49.11, 109. Zion Sioux 23:15.09 Hair flying, Paralyne Ferris sprinted a section of the Buffalo Course {h/t Aleta Moss}

Buffalo Invitational Girls Top 10: 1. Taylen Stinson, COD 20:03.49, 2. Kinley Cooley, POW 20:38.61, 3. Kiera Jackson, COD 21:18.89, 4. Ava Stafford, COD 21:19.89, 5. Kenna Jacobsen, POW 21:27.38, 6. Brynn Hillman, POW 21:38.08, 7. Briley Farris, BUF 21:55.97,8. Megan Jacobsen, POW 22:02.21, 9. Mercedes Jackson, COD 22:03.34, 10. Melissa Merritt, POW 22:04.38

Buffalo Invitational Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 28, 2. Powell 31, 3. Lander 95, 4. Buffalo 101, 5. Worland 119, 6. Douglas 164, 7. Glenrock 221, 8. Riverton 237, 9. Wyoming Indian 246

Lander Runners: 13. Blue Blackburn 22:57.22, 16. Darian Bell 23:04.52, 18. Shayla Babits 23:21.60, 21. Marlee Jones 23:29.88, 32. Alandra French 24:39.94, 80. Araylia Ragan 30:58.71, 91. Justina Manzanares 34:00.74 Norah Redwillow running at Buffalo {h/t Aleta Moss}

Riverton Runners: 46. Kiana Swann 25:36.38, 73. Whitney Wright 29.49.60, 79. Frida Lund 30:43.30, 84. Isabel Horton 31:20.81, 96. Janeisa Whiteplume 35.19.29

Wyoming Indian Runners: 68. Roberta Whiteplume 29:11.32, 72. Camelia Brown 29:48.54, 81. Takara Ferris 31:06.67, 87. Gabriella Headley 32:27.25, 94. Dinayla Augustine 34:39.89, 97. Lynnai Harris 35:20.99, 98. Mylee Antelope 36:48.94

St. Stephen’s Runners: 100. Ieyesenia Carriloo 37:16.28