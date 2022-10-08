Chatfield sets course record in Powell… Eddy wins again

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield and Lander sophomore Ameya Eddy ran away with their respective divisions at the Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational cross country meet on Friday.
Chatfield blistered the course with a new record time of 16:02.52. The junior thinclad is flirting with the 15-minute barrier and outdistanced second-place Charlie Hubert of Cody by almost 200 meters. Hubert ran 32 seconds behind Chatfield in 16:34.28.
Eddy was equally impressive in crossing the finish line with a 100-meter lead over second place Taylen Stinson of Cody. Eddy ran 19:00.12 to Stinson’s 19:20.95 in winning the event.
The Tiger boys were third behind Cody and Worland with 80 points. Riverton was narrowly behind with the Wolverines scoring 85.
Riverton didn’t have enough girls for a team score with just three in competition, but the Lady Tigers finished third behind Cody and Powell with 73 points.
Joining Chatfield in the top 10 was Lander’s Diego Lobatos with a ninth-place finish.
Lander’s Blue Blackburn was also in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish.
Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational: Boys’ Top 10: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 16:02.52, 2. Charlie Hubert, COD 16:34.28, 3. Al Spotted, TR 16:38.56, 4. Daniel Merritt, POW 16:43.54, 5. Ben Stewart, COD 16:46.22, 7. Jack Bishop, WOR 16:51.98, 8. Howard McNiven, RM 16:58.44, 9. Diego Lobatos, LAN 16:59.28, 10. Riley Nielson, COD 17:07.64
Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 49, 2. Worland 54, 3. Lander 80, 4. Riverton 85, 5. Powell 100, 6. Tongue River 143
Lander Boys Team Scoring: 9. Diego Lobatos 16:59.28, 16. Gage Gose 17:44.41, 17. Reed McFadden 17:46.76 21. Mack White 18:00.54 27. Logan Milek 18:16.46
Riverton Boys Team Scoring: 1. Kaden Chatfield 16:02.52, 13. Jacob Castro RIV 17:34.29, 25. Davian Spoonhunter 18:13.25, 28. Marshall Walton 18:25.54, 30. Alexander Truax 18:41.82, 31. Azaniah Guthrie 18 18:43.93
St. Stephen’s Runners: 29. Nehemiah Divers 18:31.10, 44. Rylan Day 20:17.15, 45. Zion Sioux 20:24.44
Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Girls’ Top 10. 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 19:00.12, 2. Taylen Stinson, COD 19:20.95, 3. Zena Tapia, WOR 13:32.50, 4. Kinley Cooley, POW 19:38.46, 5. Kenna Jacobsen, POW 20:07.24, 6. Ava Stafford, COD 20:14.28, 7. Keira Jackson, COD 20:15.47, 8. Blue Blackburn, LAN 20:20.15, 9. Ruth Johnson, THM 20:29.69, 10. Mercedes Jackson, COD 20:31.30
Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 35, 2. Powell 47, 3. Lander 73, 4. Worland 94, 5. Tongue River 129
Lander Team Scorers: 1. Ameya Eddy 19:00.12, 8. Blue Blackburn 20:20.15, 20. Darian Bell 21:18.18, 25. Marlee Jones 21:58.68, 26. Shayla Babbits 22:22.85, 27. Alandra French 22:29.21
Riverton Runners: 24. Kiana Swann 21.49.80, 29. Alexis Whiteplume 22:30.90
Wind River Runners: 28. Faye Hellyer 22:30.00, 34. Cora Remacle 23:40.79