Chatfield sets course record in Powell… Eddy wins again

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield and Lander sophomore Ameya Eddy ran away with their respective divisions at the Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational cross country meet on Friday. Lander sophomore Ameya Eddy led the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines out of the start. She won the race by over 100 yards. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Chatfield blistered the course with a new record time of 16:02.52. The junior thinclad is flirting with the 15-minute barrier and outdistanced second-place Charlie Hubert of Cody by almost 200 meters. Hubert ran 32 seconds behind Chatfield in 16:34.28.

Eddy was equally impressive in crossing the finish line with a 100-meter lead over second place Taylen Stinson of Cody. Eddy ran 19:00.12 to Stinson’s 19:20.95 in winning the event.

Veteran starter Joe White of Lovell fired the gun to start the boys’ varsity race. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

The Tiger boys were third behind Cody and Worland with 80 points. Riverton was narrowly behind with the Wolverines scoring 85. Riverton junior Alexander Truax was 30th overall. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Riverton didn’t have enough girls for a team score with just three in competition, but the Lady Tigers finished third behind Cody and Powell with 73 points. Lander’s Mack White finished 21st overall. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Joining Chatfield in the top 10 was Lander’s Diego Lobatos with a ninth-place finish. Lander junior Diego Lobatos finished in the top 10. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Lander’s Blue Blackburn was also in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish.

Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational: Boys’ Top 10: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 16:02.52, 2. Charlie Hubert, COD 16:34.28, 3. Al Spotted, TR 16:38.56, 4. Daniel Merritt, POW 16:43.54, 5. Ben Stewart, COD 16:46.22, 7. Jack Bishop, WOR 16:51.98, 8. Howard McNiven, RM 16:58.44, 9. Diego Lobatos, LAN 16:59.28, 10. Riley Nielson, COD 17:07.64

Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 49, 2. Worland 54, 3. Lander 80, 4. Riverton 85, 5. Powell 100, 6. Tongue River 143 Lander hurdler Gage Gose turned in a solid time for the Tigers. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Lander Boys Team Scoring: 9. Diego Lobatos 16:59.28, 16. Gage Gose 17:44.41, 17. Reed McFadden 17:46.76 21. Mack White 18:00.54 27. Logan Milek 18:16.46

Riverton Boys Team Scoring: 1. Kaden Chatfield 16:02.52, 13. Jacob Castro RIV 17:34.29, 25. Davian Spoonhunter 18:13.25, 28. Marshall Walton 18:25.54, 30. Alexander Truax 18:41.82, 31. Azaniah Guthrie 18 18:43.93

St. Stephen’s Runners: 29. Nehemiah Divers 18:31.10, 44. Rylan Day 20:17.15, 45. Zion Sioux 20:24.44 Lander’s Marlee Jones and Riverton’s Kiana Swann ran side-by-side. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Girls’ Top 10. 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 19:00.12, 2. Taylen Stinson, COD 19:20.95, 3. Zena Tapia, WOR 13:32.50, 4. Kinley Cooley, POW 19:38.46, 5. Kenna Jacobsen, POW 20:07.24, 6. Ava Stafford, COD 20:14.28, 7. Keira Jackson, COD 20:15.47, 8. Blue Blackburn, LAN 20:20.15, 9. Ruth Johnson, THM 20:29.69, 10. Mercedes Jackson, COD 20:31.30

Darian Bell ran a solid race to finsih eighth. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Pinnacle Bank/Powell Invitational Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 35, 2. Powell 47, 3. Lander 73, 4. Worland 94, 5. Tongue River 129

Lander Team Scorers: 1. Ameya Eddy 19:00.12, 8. Blue Blackburn 20:20.15, 20. Darian Bell 21:18.18, 25. Marlee Jones 21:58.68, 26. Shayla Babbits 22:22.85, 27. Alandra French 22:29.21 Alexis Whiteplume finished 29th for the Wolverines. {h/t Christy Chatfied}

Riverton Runners: 24. Kiana Swann 21.49.80, 29. Alexis Whiteplume 22:30.90

Wind River Runners: 28. Faye Hellyer 22:30.00, 34. Cora Remacle 23:40.79