Chatfield gold, Mills, McIntosh silver at Trojan Invite

Paced by the 3200-meter championship from junior Kaden Chatfield and with good performances in the 1600, relays and field events the Riverton Wolverines had a good day on Friday in Casper at the Trojan Invite, a meet that was totally dominated by the host Kelly Walsh boys. {Kianna Swann led the pack – h/t Shannon Dutcher}

The Lady Wolverines didn’t garner any individual titles, but junior Kiana Swann in the 800 and 1600, and freshman Jaylah Griffith had solid efforts. Samantha Ballard and Addison Alley posted good times in placing in the hurdle events as well. Anthia Hall and Addison Peart came down the stretch in the 200-meter dash – { h/t Shannon Dutcher}

The meet featured a record-breaking performance by Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast in the 200 with an impressive clocking of 23.58.

Advertisement

Branson Saltsgaver led a Gillette sprinter in the 400 -{ h/t Shannon Dutcher}

Alexander Truax was third in the 3200-meter run and all four Riverton boys’ relays placed. The 4×800 and sprint medley relays were runner-up, the 4×400 meter relay finished third and the 4×100 finished eighth. Gracie Olheiser neared the finish line – { h/t Shannon Dutcher}

In the field events, Nathan Mills finished second in the discus, as did Nick McIntosh in the triple jump. Mills also placed in the shot, and Ty Sheets earned points in both the long and triple jumps. Kaden Chatfiled won the 3200 meter run – {h/t Shannon Dutcher}

The Wolverines host their Twilight meet on Monday.

Trojan Invite Girls Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 172, 2. Sheridan 148, 3. Kelly Walsh 130, 4. Torrington 61, 5. Wheatland 46, 6. Riverton 43, 7. Thunder Basin 31, 8. Elite Solutions Academy 18, 9. Campbell County 3

Advertisement

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ashlyn Mundell, ESA 12.06

200 Meter Dash: 1. Addie Pendergast, SHE 23.58

400 Meter Dash: 1. Lily Nichols, WHT 1:01.07

Advertisement

800 Meter Run: 1. Ally Wheeler, NC 2:32.48, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:40.10

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ally Wheeler, NC 5:37.07, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:47.51 Taytem Tyra turned a corner in the 400 meter dash – {h/t Shannon Dutcher}

3200 Meter Run: 1. Cierra Daniels, NC 13:25.90, 4. Samantha Krantz, RIV 15:55.91

Advertisement

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jordan Kroeger, KW 15.82, 6. Addison Alley, RIV 17.55

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addie Pendergast, SHE, 46.85, 3. Samantha Ablard, RIV 50.35

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 51.40

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona 4:12.25

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 10:37.69 Ella Judd entered the home stretch of the 400 – {h/t Shannon Dutcher}

Long Jump: 1. Maddy Bullard, KW 18-10.5

Triple Jump: 1. Callista Roush, SHE 35-1.25

High Jump: 1. Vinae Buford-Stillman, TB 4-11

Pole Vault: 1. Lilly Charest, SHE 11-0

Shot Put: 1. Josie Ankeny, SHE 40-10, 7. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 32-0.25

Discus: 1. Jaylynn Morgan, SHE 119-10, 3. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 107-6, 7. Xoey Rich, RIV 95-7 Kaden Chatfield took the baton from Azaniah Guthrie – { h/t Shannon Dutcher}

Trojan Invite: Boys Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 275.5, 2. Sheridan 89.5, 3. Kelly Walsh 84, 4. Torrington 72, 5. Riverton 54, 6. Campbell County 34, 7. Thunder Basin 25.5, 8. Wheatland 15.5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 10.67

200 Meter Dash: 1. Breckin McClintock, NC 22.64

400 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 50.40

800 Meter Run: 1. Aydan Loya, TOR 2:08.16

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jackson Dutcher, NC 4:39.41

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:15.55, 3. Alexander Truax, RIV 10:42.07

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Mason Weickum NC, 15.14

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Cameron Perez, SHE 40.85

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 43.85, 8. Riverton 47.87

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 3:42.04, 3. Riverton 3:59.57

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 8:18.45, 2. Riverton 8:30.64

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Natrona County 4:20.79, 2. Riverton 4:33.81

Long Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 21-2.75, 8. Ty Sheets, RIV 19-0

Triple Jump: 1. Mayson Storeim, NC 41-3.25, 2. Nick McIntosh, RIV 40-0, 4. Ty Sheets, RIV 38-9

High Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 6-2

Pole Vault: 1. Kavin Hoff, NC 14-7

Shot Put: 1. Tyler Bennick, TOR 51-11.5, 8. Nathan Mills, RIV 44-11.5

Discus: 1. Tyler Bennick, TOR 143-7, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 137-0