Character Visit, Teen Subscription Boxes, Legos, Storytimes and More at the Lander Library in May

The Lander Library has activities for youth of all ages this month. For preschoolers, Wyoming PBS will be brining Molly of Denali for a visit Friday May 5th at 10:30 am. Toddler Time and StoryTime will be held May 3rd and May 10th at 10:30 am. StoryTime Dance Party will be on May 19th at 10:30 am.

Lego Club (for ages 6-12) and Junior Builders (ages 3-5) will be May 4th. Junior Builders will be building with their parent, so an adult caregiver must be present and participating for the Junior Builder group.

Tweens are welcome to hang out in our Tween Space. Thursday afternoons will be available for drop-in chess matches.

Teens can come play board games or do crafts Wednesdays from 3-5 pm. Teens may also sign up for the new monthly subscription book box program. Registration forms must be received back by May 24th for the summer subscription program. For more information see a youth services librarian.

We will once again kickoff the summer with a Foam Party on Friday May 26th at 3pm. More information about summer reading program events will be released soon.