    Chances of below normal temperatures, above normal precipitation likely next weekend, NWSR advises

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – Early outlooks from the National Weather Service in Riverton indicate that the recent stretch of dry conditions with normal to above average temperatures might be coming to an end next weekend.

    The NWSR states that while the rest of this week will continue that recent trend of mostly calm weather, weather systems from the west coast and desert southwest look change things up by late Saturday into Sunday, resulting in above normal precipitation and a 50-70% chance of below normal temperatures.

    h/t NWSR
