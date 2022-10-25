Champion hoop dancer from Wind River to present, perform at 2022 Womentum Leadership Summit

Next week’s 2022 Womentum Leadership Summit in Jackson will feature a presentation and performance by local resident and two-time champion hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell.

Bell lives on the Wind River Reservation and is a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.

During the summit, organizers said she “will share her trailblazing story as the first woman to hold rank in the traditionally male dominated world of hoop dancing.”

Advertisement

She will also offer attendees the opportunity to experience a hoop dance performance, with “special surprise guests,” according to a press release.

Bell’s appearance will conclude the two-day summit, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, with a keynote address from former CIA operative Lindsay Moran at the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

Moran now works as a consultant and is involved with DeliverFund, a nonprofit intelligence organization that works to eradicate and end human trafficking.

Her talk is titled “Back in the Saddle: Making Adversity Work for You” – and organizers said she will offer another presentation Friday as well.

Advertisement

Friday’s keynote address will come from Bonnie Wan, the creator of “The Life Brief,” a strategy for living with “greater clarity, creativity and courage,” according to a press release.

Wyoming Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, will also speak on Friday, offering her perspective as the first Indigenous woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature.

“(She) will speak about her journey from Jackson Hole, where she grew up helping her mom clean hotel rooms on weekends, to the Wyoming Senate, where only five seats of 30 are held by women,” organizers said.

Advertisement

Friday’s programming will take place at the Center for the Arts in Jackson.

The 2022 Womentum Leadership Summit is titled “Got Moxie? Developing Strength, Courage and Resilience.”

Livestreams are available for all of the events, and all genders are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Advertisement

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Those seeking financial assistance to attend can email [email protected]