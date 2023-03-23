Chamber & Visitor’s Center partnerships increase tourism possibilities

(Riverton, WY) – The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center predicts growth in tourism-related activities and businesses. By taking advantage of established partnerships and developing new strategies, and programs, the chamber and visitor’s center stands ready to assist organizations and businesses who want to capitalize on tourism dollars.

One of these partnerships that has been most beneficial is the Tourism Asset Development (TAD) program that is offered to our community through the Wind River Visitors Council. Through the TAD program, organizations and businesses can apply for monies collected through local lodging taxes and use the approved amounts to help market, advertise, and develop tourism-related events and attractions.

“Tourism is the number two revenue generating industry in the state, and on all accounts appears to be increasing in revenue from year to year. The TAD program allows communities, like Riverton, to take advantage of the dollars spent by visitors to our great state and use them to increase our presence on the larger market. There is so much more to Wyoming than the major nationally recognized destinations like Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and Devils Tower, especially in the Wind River Country. We have many communities with unique histories, events, and attractions that are worthy of tourist attention. We have these little, and sometimes big, ‘hidden’ gems. The TAD program, and the Wind River Visitors Council, make it possible for us to more effectively reach out to those who want to experience all that Wyoming has to offer,” WY Riverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center Executive Director Sam Tower stated.

“Last year, the chamber and visitor’s center administered approximately $65,000.00 in TAD monies received from the Wind River Visitors Council. These monies made many of the

events that Riverton is known for like the Balloon Rendezvous, the 1838 Rendezvous, the youth soccer tournament, The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, the Rocky Mountain Rebels car show, and the Fremont County Motor Sports Weekend, just to name a few,” Tower added.

The TAD program and partnership with the Wind River Visitors Council have been able

to assist these organizations in having successful events that attract tourist activity and

spending in our own local communities.

Recently, the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center reviewed this year’s TAD applications, and it appears that this is going to be another banner year for events and attractions to the Riverton area. All of this might still be possible without the TAD program, but these events and organizations have a greater ability to develop, market, and advertise these tourism assets with the assistance of the Wind River Visitors Council and the TAD program.