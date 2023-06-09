Challenge for Charities: Lander Cycling

(Lander, WY) – Join us in participating in the 13th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

You can learn about any of the 52 participating nonprofits on our website. Here is a local organization doing some great work throughout Lander:

For over 15 years, the Lander Cycling Club has been Sharing the Joy of Cycling with the Community with amazing results. More young people are engaged in the sport with in-town riding opportunities at the city dirt jump park and through the middle school mountain bike program. Locals of all ages and abilities can participate in group rides on road, gravel, or mountain bikes and this summer we’re offering FREE beginner mountain biking clinics through the 12th Annual Jurassic Classic MTB Festival. We have also expanded the WYO131 Gravel Grinder Race in September to offer distances that are accessible to all riders.

With grant funds received in 2022 from the Lander Community Foundation and generous support from our local BLM office, we were able to produce and install directional signage at Johnny Behind the Rocks, providing a better user experience for all trail users. We hope you’ll consider donating in our name through this year’s Challenge for Charities fundraiser. This opportunity includes matching funds for the club which supports our efforts year-round.

As a club, we place a high value on service. Our commitment to local trails and community well-being is constantly evolving. This past winter, we groomed over 2,000 miles of trails in Sinks Canyon and Willow Creek to provide multi-use trail access during an unprecedented snow season. With fifteen trail work days and several events scheduled this summer season, there are plenty of ways to get involved in our ever-growing cycling community. We average over 1,400 hours of volunteer hours each year and we’re proud of the progress we’re making on improving and maintaining existing cycling infrastructure as well as planning and advocating for sustainable growth for recreationalists of all types.

We hope you’ll join us for a ride, a dig, or as an annual member. We couldn’t do this work without the support of our friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Thank you for believing in us and providing the resources to keep Sharing the Joy of Cycling with the Community!

If you choose to join us in the 13th annual C4C fundraiser, fill out a donor form and designate your contribution to the organizations you choose to support. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 by July 10. Or donate online.

