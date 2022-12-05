Ceremony for recently retired RPD Police Chief set for Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – Following the recent announcement of his retirement, the Riverton Police Department (RPD) announced today on its Facebook page that a retirement ceremony for former Police Chief Eric Murphy will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, December 6.

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM, and will take place at the Riverton City Hall.

“With the professional accomplishments Eric Murphy has accumulated in his lifetime, a well-earned retirement is just what he deserves,” the RPD Facebook post states.

“Eric Murphy has served 17 years in Military service, 3 years as a Police Officer in Dallas, Texas, and has dedicated 23 years of service at Riverton Police Department.

“After all you’ve done for the City of Riverton, it’s only fair to let the rest of the world get their turn. Best of luck with your new adventures from all of us!”

RPD also recently announced that Captain Wes Romero was appointed as interim Chief of Police.