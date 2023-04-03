Central Wyoming women’s basketball to host camps this summer

(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming Women’s basketball team will host multiple summer camps in June. The camps will be run by Head Coach Layton Westmoreland and the Lady Rustlers team.

There will be five camps including an Elite Camp for high school students that will be held on June 3. “The camp is open to all Fremont County incoming 9th-12th,” Westmoreland said. “We will focus on offensive and defensive skills to help players compete at a varsity level.”

The Lil Rustlers Camp is a chance for young lady rustlers to work with CWC. It will happen from June 5-7 for girls in kindergarten through second grade.

There will be two day camps as well with the first Day Camp begining on June 5. Westmoreland says, “all-camp will focus on offensive and defensive skills & drills in a fun environment to promote healthy competition and a desire to improve.” The first Day camp will go from June 5-7 and Day Camp 2 is from June 12-14.

The final camp that will happen form June 9-11 is the prospect camp. Westmoreland says the camp is for student athletes who have intrested in competed at the next level. “this camp is meant to simulate the life of a college player,” Westmoreland said. “Camp will consist of on-court skills and drills, weight room sessions, film study and team building activities over a 3 day, 2 night event. Student athletes will stay in the dorms and meals will be provided. Must bring your own toiletries and pillow/blanket.”

There will be lots of oppurtunities for girsl basketball player who work with the the Lady Ruslters. You can sign your kid up at rustlerathletics.com/Camps or you can reach out to Layton Westmoreland.