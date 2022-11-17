Central Wyoming Volleyball wins a thriller match; plays number one seed Florida Southwestern tonight

(West Plains, MO) – The Lady Rustlers needed five sets, and they pulled it off against Utah State Eastern in a 15-13 fifth set. Central will now face the number one seed in the tournament Florida Southwestern at 7:30 pm mountain time.

The Lady Rustlers fell in set one 25-21, but would bounce back in the second set 25-15. When Central lost a set, it was close compared to when they won besides the fifth set. The Lady Eagles took a 2-1 set lead after winning the third set 25-22. Central Wyoming, in a must win set, dominated winning 25-13 heading into the fifth set.

Central would come from behind to take the final set 15-13 meaning Central will now have a better placing than what they finished last year in ninth place. Alicja Jaryszek led the way in kills with 19, while Megan Hartman recorded 44 assists.

Central will have a brief rest before facing off against Florida Southwestern, who is the number one seed in the national tournament at 7:30 p.m.