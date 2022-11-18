Central Wyoming Volleyball falls to Western Nebraska; will play for seventh tomorrow

(West Plains, MO) – Central Wyoming saw themselves with an opportunity to defeat the team they lost to just a couple of weeks ago in the Region IX championship game against Western Nebraska. Winner would have a chance for fifth place while the loser would play for seventh.

The Lady Cougars ranked fourth in the nation heading into the tournament and were the fourth seed as well. Set one saw the Lady Cougars get a lead as high as six points. Central was able to cut that lead down to a two point lead to just two before Western Nebraska won the first set 25-22.

When the Lady Rustlers scored, they couldn’t capture multiple points in a row. The second sets saw that for the Central Wyoming only getting a most two points when they controlled the serve. Western controlled the second set winning 25-16 to force Central into a must win the third set.

The Lady Rustlers started the third set leading the scoring being up 4-2 six points before the Lady Cougars went on a 7-1 run and would never relinquish the lead winning set three 25-12 and the match in three sets.

Haruka Sugimoto finished the match with 19 digs while Megan Hardman also had 18 digs. Lauryn Arnold scored 5 kills, Alyssa Anderton with 4 kills 3 blocks Alicja 5 kills Megan Hardman with 18 digs

With the loss, Central Wyoming will play for seventh place tomorrow at 10:30 MST against Trinity Valley. Winner finishes the tournament in seventh place.