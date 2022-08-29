Central Wyoming Volleyball battles at the beaches in Florida

Press Release by Central Wyoming College Athletics

(Riverton, WY) – Ranked ninth in the nation, Central Wyoming College’s volleyball team began their regular season at the Battle of the Beach Volleyball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Rustlers went 2 and 2 against three nationally ranked teams. On Friday, August 26, Central went 3-0 against Indian River with scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. They had 14 block assists as a team.

Advertisement

Later in the day, the team fell 3-1 to #16-seated Hillsborough. The games were hard fought with scores of 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, and 25-27. Though 19 service errors made for a challenging match, there were some individual highlights.

Brinley Smith had 16 kills while Alicja Jaryszek had a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs. Marin Freeland had 11 kills and hit .360. Setter Emma Hendricks had six kills.

On Saturday, the Rustlers fell 0-3 to the #4 seated host team, Southwestern Florida, with scores of 17-25, 19-25, 19-25. Brinley Smith continued her streak with 8 kills.

The Lady Rustlers closed out the weekend in the Sunshine State with a 3-1 win over #15-seated Polk State. Contributing to the scores of 25-11,16-25, 25-22, and 25-20, were Lauryn Arnold’s 10 kills. She hit .348 with six blocks.

In spite of the long trip, Coach Darshaya Gallard said the team got what they needed from the weekend.

Advertisement

“We have learned a lot from this experience and we know what we have to work on in the gym to grow as a team,” Gallard said. “All in all, it feels great to come home on a win. Now we face another big tournament next weekend in Salt Lake.”

New rankings will come out Monday, August 29.



Box scores, schedules, and more are available at www.rustlerathletics.com.