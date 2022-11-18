Central Wyoming falls to Florida Southwestern in quarter finals will face Western Nebraska Friday

(West Plains, MO) – After a five set match win against Utah State Easter, Central saw themselves in the quarter finals against the number seed in the national tournament in Florida Southwestern who lost only one match all season long. Central will now battle the the fifth place and take on Western Nebraska tomorrow at 2:30.

The first set saw the Lady Buccaneers jump out to an 11-3 lead and would never relinquish. Central would go on two small runs including a four point run, and a 7 point run to to give the Lady Rustlers a one point lead at 18-17. However, Florida Southwestern would retake the lead and ultimately won the first set 25-21.

Set two saw another slow start for the Lady Rustlers. The Lady Buccaneers made their way to a 6-1 lead before Central scored their second point of the set. The Lady Rustlers would get it down to two but it was the best they could do with Florida Southwestern jumping back up to a seven point lead before securing the second set with a final of 25-15.

In a must win third set, the Lady Rustlers couldn’t overcome a slow start and would be swept by the Lady Buccaneers 25-17. Lead in kills was Marin Freeland with 7 kills, with Megan Hardman with 18 assists.

Central can be at best fifth place but no worse than 8th place. They are back action tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in rematch of the Region IX championship against Western Nebraska. A win will give them a chance for fifth place while a loss will put the Lady Rustlers in the seventh place match.