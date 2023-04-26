Central Wyoming College’s Honorary Degree recipient, Amanda Shade

Riverton, Wyo. — Central Wyoming College will be presenting Amanda Shade with the 2022-2023 Honorary Degree for her extraordinary achievements and community contributions. The Associate of Humane Letters (AHL), CWC’s honorary degree, will be presented at Central Wyoming College’s second commencement ceremony of the evening for the Business, Technical, Health, and Safety (BTHS) Division, Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre.



The recipient is selected by a community of students, faculty, and staff of the college, and is confirmed by President Tyndall. Shade is being recognized for 40 years of selfless and passionate service to humanity, in general, and Central Wyoming’s College community, in particular.

Shade embodies the character and grit of the enduring Wyoming women who settled the rugged land of Wyoming. She started a homeschool cooperative for middle school students who needed motivation and communal learning. She assisted parents who needed help with home teaching.



Shade is a lifelong learner, always reading books, learning new things, and putting her skills to use to serve others. She has modeled a love of learning that she has passed on not only to her own children but also to the children she teaches.



“Amanda Shade helps the needy, and volunteers in many ways to make our community better,” says Connie Nyberg, Central Wyoming College’s Registrar. “She is a remarkable woman, who has made many contributions to our community and beyond. We are very pleased to be presenting this important honor to Amanda.”

Shade has served the elderly by driving them to doctor appointments, making meals for the sick, and babysitting for folks in need. She spearheaded raising money for an African orphanage Door of Hope. She was instrumental in starting a community youth group to encourage young people during the 2020 pandemic when many teens were depressed and lonely.

She is an avid participant in Rendezvous events around the state and enjoys living out the historical experiences of the area. She has served in her church tirelessly and started a Play and Pray group helping new moms who moved to Lander feel welcome. She hosted historical tea parties and events to make history come alive for children.



WHAT: Central Wyoming College’s Associate of Humane Letters Honorary Degree Presentation to Amanda Shade

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton, WY 82501

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed and open to the public.

