Central Wyoming College Volleyball earns at large bid to the national tournament

(Fremont County, WY) – The fifth-ranked Lady Rustlers fell one game short of getting an automatic bid to the national tournament. However, they are still going dancing, earning an at large bid as the number nine seed. That is better than last season when they won the Region IX Plains B championship.

They played Northeastern Junior College twice in the Region IX tournament, won the first match to go to the championship falling Western Nebraska in four sets. From there, the Lady Rustlers would go on to the West Plains B Championship and lose that game to Northeastern Junior College, a team they beat earlier in the tournament.

With the loss, the chances for the Lady Rustlers heading to nationals wasn’t guaranteed. Only two teams in the nation from all division one teams in the NJCAA receive at large bids, and now the two teams will face off in the first round of the tournament. The Lady Rustlers are the number nine seed and will match up against the number eight seed Utah State Eastern.

Advertisement

The NJCAA Network posted the bracket on their Twitter feed. Here is the bracket for the national tournament.

The tournament will start on November 17 and will go until the 19. Times have not been announced. Check out the 2022 DI @NJCAAVolleyball Championship bracket!



The title match will air exclusively on @ESPNPlus for the first time!



🗓️ Nov. 17-19

📍 West Plains, MO

📺 https://t.co/pi5IPb8aDY pic.twitter.com/vpAK1YJ30q — NJCAA Network (@NJCAANetwork) November 10, 2022